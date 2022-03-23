Clinic staff said they had already seen more than 40 people, and about 100 had been referred to them by GPs.

Fatigue, insomnia, dizziness, loss of smell and taste are some of the symptoms people in Jersey have been reporting.

Dr Doyle said: "Ideally we would never have a waiting time, but we have, and we've put on extra clinics to try and speed that up.

"Things like loss of smell and taste, if they are persisting, that can be hugely debilitating.

"Not knowing how much salt to put on your boiled egg because you can't taste it is a very strange position to be in, and it's very upsetting and very unpleasant."

Long Covid is not fully understood, and there is no internationally-agreed definition; so estimates of how common it is, or what the main symptoms are, vary.

In the UK, its Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimated about 1.5 million people had the condition.

Currently there are no proven drug treatments, with the main focus on managing symptoms and gradually increasing activity where possible.

Studies on how best to improve the lives of people with long Covid are continuing, external.