Mask-wearing and classroom bubbles are being reintroduced in schools in Guernsey because of a current wave of Covid-19 infections, the government has said.

The Education Department's package of enhanced measures will also see school-run extra-curricular clubs or activities being halted, and no whole-school assemblies or in-person events being held.

The government said the moves being brought back on Thursday would alleviate pressures on the system because of infections while minimising disruption to young people’s education.

Schools would be contacting parents and carers to provide further information about the measures' implementation at their children’s school, it added.