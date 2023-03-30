Motorcyclist dies in lorry crash on A505

A police carGetty Images

Emergency services were called to the A505 in South Cambridgeshire, at Fowlmere, on Tuesday afternoon

A motorcyclist has died after a collision with a lorry travelling in the opposite direction.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary said the 36-year-old, from Royston, Hertfordshire, died at the scene of the crash on the westbound A505, at Fowlmere, at about 12:35 BST on Tuesday.

His next of kin have been informed.

Officers said another vehicle travelling westbound was involved in the crash.

Police have appealed for anyone with information or dashcam footage to come forward.

Find BBC News: East of England on FacebookInstagram and Twitter. If you have a story for us, email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

You might also be interested in

Related internet links