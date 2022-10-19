Wetlands in the Humber region could be added to a list of sites of global importance which includes the Great Barrier Reef and Mount Kilimanjaro.

The RSPB has applied to the government asking for wetlands all down England's east coast to be added to the UK's Tentative List of Natural World Heritage sites.

A recent report said the east coast of England was of "outstanding universal value" because it supported globally important bird populations.

Richard Barnard, Yorkshire and Humber area manager for the RSPB, said it was exciting to think the area was "up there with some of the most important places for nature globally".

A wide range of species used the Humber as an "essential home and as refuge during huge migration journeys", Mr Barnard said.