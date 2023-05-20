A 20-year-old pedestrian has suffered "life-threatening injuries" after being hit by a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, 23, has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

It happened on Swansea's Victoria Road, known locally as Quay Parade, on Friday at 21:53 BST.

The motorcyclist suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital.

South Wales Police said it was aware that a number of motorcycles had been travelling together along Mumbles Road prior to the collision.

Det Sgt Lee Christer said: "We would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have any dashcam footage of the incident or witnessed the group of motorcyclists prior to the collision."