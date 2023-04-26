The loving parents of a child with a rare brain condition that affects one in 100,000 hope to create a community for people dealing with complex medical needs.

Daryl and Tom's nine-month-old, son Oakley, has lissencephaly, external, which means his brain's neural circuits have not formed.

"We don't know if he will be able to walk, to talk, and it's the simple things that people take for granted like whether he will be able to say mum and dad", Daryl said.

Oakley, from Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, has to be fed by a tube and cannot reach or grasp for things.