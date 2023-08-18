CCTV released by police in bus robbery inquiry
Police investigating a robbery of a teenage boy have released CCTV images of two men they want to speak to.
A 15-year-old boy was assaulted on the top deck of a bus in Gildredge Road, Eastbourne, on Monday between 15:30 BST and 16:00 BST.
A Trapstar bag containing a mobile phone and a wallet was taken during the robbery.
The boy did not require any medical treatment but was "shaken" by the incident, Sussex Police said.
The force has urged anyone with information to come forward.
