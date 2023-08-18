Police investigating a robbery of a teenage boy have released CCTV images of two men they want to speak to.

A 15-year-old boy was assaulted on the top deck of a bus in Gildredge Road, Eastbourne, on Monday between 15:30 BST and 16:00 BST.

A Trapstar bag containing a mobile phone and a wallet was taken during the robbery.

The boy did not require any medical treatment but was "shaken" by the incident, Sussex Police said.