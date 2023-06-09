A man has been charged after two women reported being sexually assaulted by a cyclist in Nottingham.

Nottinghamshire Police said a woman reported being assaulted in Church Street, Lenton, at about 22:30 BST on 28 May.

The second is alleged to have occurred a day later near the underpass in Sherwin Road, Lenton, at about 23:00.

A 25-year-old man, from Lenton, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault and is due at Nottingham Magistrates' Court later.

