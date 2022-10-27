A﻿ restaurant operator who served a curry containing nuts to a woman with an allergy has been fined.

Eleanor Lincoln suffered anaphylactic shock after eating the takeaway for her 18th birthday in March 2021. She was treated in hospital but discharged.

D﻿espite specifying no peanuts, the chicken tikka masala from Khan's restaurant in Heaton Road, Newcastle, contained peanut and almond protein.

Its operator was found guilty of one Food Hygiene Regulations breach.