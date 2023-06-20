A backpack display has been unveiled in central London to "encourage empathy" towards refugees and asylum seekers.

In commemoration of World Refugee Day, the art display features a number of backpacks and luggage tags with testimonies of people who have journeyed to the UK.

In London, more than 26,000 asylum seekers receive support from local authorities, according to the latest government figures, external.

Commissioned by the charity Migrant Help, the artwork can be seen at London South Bank Riverside West until Thursday.