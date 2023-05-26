Further grounds for challenging London's ultra-low emission zone (ULEZ) expansion plan has been granted by the High Court.

Five Conservative-led councils - Bexley, Bromley, Harrow, Hillingdon and Surrey - launched legal action over the expanded scheme which is due to begin at the end of August.

Last month the councils were granted permission to challenge the legality of how the ULEZ plans developed in a judicial review.

The mayor's office said they will robustly defend the expansion.