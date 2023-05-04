Man seriously injured in city stabbing
A man was seriously injured when he was stabbed in Worcester.
Emergency services were called to the scene of the attack in Drake Avenue, Dines Green, at about 08:00 BST on Thursday.
The victim was taken to hospital while a second man was assessed and discharged at the scene , West Midlands Ambulance Service said.
An air ambulance was also sent.
West Mercia Police said it was a domestic incident.
