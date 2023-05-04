Man seriously injured in city stabbing

Drake Avenue, Dines GreenGoogle

The stabbing in Worcester was described by police as a domestic incident

A man was seriously injured when he was stabbed in Worcester.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the attack in Drake Avenue, Dines Green, at about 08:00 BST on Thursday.

The victim was taken to hospital while a second man was assessed and discharged at the scene , West Midlands Ambulance Service said.

An air ambulance was also sent.

West Mercia Police said it was a domestic incident.

