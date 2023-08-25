Hotel boss claims guests stole everything in room
A couple of hotel guests have been accused of stealing everything from their room, leaving only a bar of soap behind.
The owner of the Dolphin Hotel in Pembroke Dock, has accused the guests of stealing £200 of items after checking in for their stay on Saturday.
Landlady Natalie Newton said two white bath towels, two hand towels, an electric fan, two lamps, a kettle, a tea caddy and a tower extension block with USB ports were piled into the pair’s car before they drove off.
Dyfed-Powys Police said inquiries were ongoing into the incident.
Ms Newton posted photos of the alleged thieves and an appeal to help track them down on Facebook, but later deleted it.
She also said the room was unusable for a number of days while everything was replaced.
She said the couple had south Wales accents and their card was declined.