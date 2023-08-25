A couple of hotel guests have been accused of stealing everything from their room, leaving only a bar of soap behind.

The owner of the Dolphin Hotel in Pembroke Dock, has accused the guests of stealing £200 of items after checking in for their stay on Saturday.

Landlady Natalie Newton said two white bath towels, two hand towels, an electric fan, two lamps, a kettle, a tea caddy and a tower extension block with USB ports were piled into the pair’s car before they drove off.

Dyfed-Powys Police said inquiries were ongoing into the incident.