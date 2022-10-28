The next phase of a housing development in Leicestershire has been given the go-ahead, despite concerns over the possible pollution of local waterways.

A further 313 homes are set to be built at Overstone Park near Market Harborough as well as public open space with pedestrian and cycle links.

Harborough District Council unanimously approved an application to develop the land south of Kettering Road in Little Bowden.

While no objections to the plans were raised at a planning meeting, potential environmental impacts caused by the new development were considered.