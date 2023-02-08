Plans to further dim street lights to save money have been ditched by a council.

Southend Council had proposed dimming 90% of its city lights down to 25% capacity between 22:00 and 05:00.

The measure, in the authority's draft budget, would have saved about £25,000 a year.

The council decided against the extension as its lights were already being dimmed to just 30% capacity, a policy that will continue.

The opposition Conservative group disputes the costs involved in keeping the lights fully on.