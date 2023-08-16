Three men have been arrested over an assault that left two other men injured.

Police were called to the incident in Chapel Street, Derby, in the early hours of Saturday.

Two men were taken to hospital, Derbyshire Police said.

Three men, all aged 19 and from Derby, have been arrested on suspicion of assault.

They have been released on bail while inquiries continue.

