Beauty spot selfies are tempting more people to take on challenging routes of Wales' tallest mountain, according to a national park official.

Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team said a rising trend of callouts at Yr Wyddfa, also known as Snowdon, could become unsustainable.

Volunteers were sent to seven incidents in a single day during this summer.

Angela Jones, from Eryri National Park, also known as Snowdonia, said "social media has caused over capacity" at popular locations leading to issues including erosion, as well as pressure on car parks and rescue services.