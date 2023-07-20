The parents of a four-year-old boy with an "aggressive" form of cancer have reached the halfway point of their fundraising campaign in just five months.

Teddy Lichten, from Hassocks in West Sussex was diagnosed with high-risk neuroblastoma in July 2022, which develops from specialised nerve cells.

He was given a 40% chance of surviving until his eighth birthday.

The family's £300,000 target is required for treatment offered in the US which is unavailable in the UK.