A tourist visiting Rhodes has said she thought she and her partner were going to die in the wildfires.

Libby Robb, from Bexhill-on-Sea, East Sussex, was on holiday on the Greek island with her partner Josh, celebrating both of their 21st birthdays.

Wildfires forced them to leave their hotel in Kiotari but Ms Robb said the evacuation was chaotic.

"We were just walking cluelessly. We didn't know where we were going - just away from the fire," she told BBC Radio Sussex.