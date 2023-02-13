The Irish Defence Forces has paid tribute to Acting Sergeant Major Declan O'Connell who died in a parachuting accident in Spain on Sunday.

Acting Sgt Maj O'Connell, aged 54, joined the Irish Defence Forces in February 1990.

He had been undertaking a civilian parachute instructors' course while off duty when the incident occurred.

Lt Gen Seán Clancy said he was an "outstanding soldier" and "highly respected".

"He will be solely missed by his Defence Forces family and my thoughts and condolences go out to his family at this extremely difficult time," he added.

Acting Sgt Maj O'Connell, from County Kildare, served overseas on nine occasions in Lebanon, Kosovo, Mali and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The Defence Forces described him as an avid parachutist and jumpmaster.

He had completed a number of international military courses, including one with the UK Armed Forces and leadership courses in the Nato school in Germany.

The deputy chief of staff of the Irish Defence Forces and president of Defence Forces Parachuting, Maj Gen Adrian Ó Murchú said he was a "natural leader and instructor" and a "great mentor to younger jumpers".

"He was a champion for all DF (defence forces) values, especially moral and physical courage, selflessness and integrity."

He added that he was a "great soldier, team-mate and friend to all who knew him".