Man in critical condition after assault
- Published
A man in his 60s is in a critical condition in hospital after being attacked in Nottingham.
Nottinghamshire Police said the assault took place in Broxtowe Lane, Basford, on 15 November at about 18:25 GMT.
The victim suffered serious injuries, including multiple broken bones and a collapsed lung.
Police have arrested a 41-year-old man on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.
He has been granted conditional bail while inquiries continue.
Anyone who was in the area at the time or has any mobile phone footage is being asked to come forward.