Late councillor 'was champion of policing'
At a glance
Police and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez paid tribute to former Plymouth City Council leader Vivien Pengelly
Ms Pengelly, who died last month, was a city councillor for more than 30 years
She was also mayor of Plymouth in 2013-14
Ms Hernandez described her as a "champion of policing"
- Published
Devon and Cornwall's Police and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez has paid tribute to late veteran councillor Vivien Pengelly.
Ms Pengelly, a former Plymouth City Council leader and mayor of the city, died last month after a long illness.
Speaking at last week’s police and crime panel, Ms Hernandez said she was a "champion of policing".
"Councillor Pengelly... was a huge support to me when I was a young officer in Plymouth," she said.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the panel paid a formal thanks to the late councillor for her work on policing.
Ms Pengelly, a city councillor for more than 30 years, was a director of the charity Crimestoppers and had a particular interest in licensing issues and in tackling anti-social behaviour.
She served as lord mayor of Plymouth between 2013 and 2014 and led the council from 2007 until 2012.
A by-election for the Plymouth Dunstone seat left vacant by her death was won by Labour candidate Stefan Krizanac last week.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, external, Facebook, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk, external.