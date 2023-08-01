Devon and Cornwall's Police and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez has paid tribute to late veteran councillor Vivien Pengelly.

Ms Pengelly, a former Plymouth City Council leader and mayor of the city, died last month after a long illness.

Speaking at last week’s police and crime panel, Ms Hernandez said she was a "champion of policing".

"Councillor Pengelly... was a huge support to me when I was a young officer in Plymouth," she said.