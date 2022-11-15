A﻿ carved stone discovered in Caithness could help archaeologists shed new light on the development of Pictish symbols.

A﻿ woman researching her family history spotted the partly covered stone while looking at graves in a cemetery in Ulbster.

T﻿he stone is thought to date from about the 6th Century and has been taken to a safe place to be cleaned and studied.

R﻿oland Spencer Jones, of Yarrows Heritage Trust, said the stone could be carved with early examples of Pictish art.