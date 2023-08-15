The Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival is to introduce a car parking charge in an effort to ease traffic congestion at next year's 20th anniversary event.

Some festival-goers and acts queued for hours to get into the festival site on the opening day this year.

The hold-ups also affected local residents trying to get to or from their homes around the venue near Beauly.

The new parking passes are to cost £12 per vehicle and organisers said profits from the sale would be used to benefit local communities.