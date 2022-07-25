Tributes have been paid to a "kind and caring" motorcyclist who died after a crash in Gwynedd.

Timothy Seyffert, 47, from Llandrindod Wells, Powys, crashed on the A494 near Llanuwchllyn, at 14:45 BST on Saturday.

North Wales Police have urged anyone who witnessed the collision, between a silver Seat Leon and a red BMW motorcycle, to contact the force.

"Timothy, or Tim to those he knew, was my Dad. He was a kind, caring and compassionate man," wrote his family.

"Motorcycling has been a passion of his for many decades, and sadly I shall never get to enjoy his bi-wheeled company on the road ever again.

"In this time of tragic circumstance, we kindly ask to be left in peace and privacy as we grieve for the man who filled our hearts with love and jollity."

Sgt Emlyn Hughes, of North Wales Police, said: "Our profound sympathies are with Mr Seyffert's family and friends at this incredibly difficult time."