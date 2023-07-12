In photos: Eleventh night bonfires lit across Northern Ireland

  1. Families Enjoying the children’s Bonfire at Ballysillan in North Belfast on the 11th Night
    Pacemaker

    Families enjoyed a children's bonfire in Ballysillan, north Belfast

At a glance

  • Bonfires are lit in some unionist areas on 11 July to kick off the Twelfth celebrations

  • They mark the Battle of the Boyne in 1690 when the Protestant King William III defeated Catholic King James II

  • Bonfires were lit to welcome - and guide - King William

  • They are largely constructed from wooden pallets