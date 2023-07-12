In photos: Eleventh night bonfires lit across Northern Ireland
At a glance
Bonfires are lit in some unionist areas on 11 July to kick off the Twelfth celebrations
They mark the Battle of the Boyne in 1690 when the Protestant King William III defeated Catholic King James II
Bonfires were lit to welcome - and guide - King William
They are largely constructed from wooden pallets
