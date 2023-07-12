Image gallery

Image source, Pacemaker Image caption, Families enjoyed a children's bonfire in Ballysillan, north Belfast Image source, PA Media Image caption, Craigyhill bonfire in Larne is believed to be one of the world's tallest Image caption, The bonfires are lit in some unionist areas to kick off the Twelfth celebrations Image source, PA Media Image caption, Bonfires were lit to welcome - and guide - King William of Orange Image source, Pacemaker Image caption, Many also gathered to watch the bonfire at Conway Street in west Belfast

