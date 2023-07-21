Herm's only primary school closes for last time
Herm's only primary school has closed for the last time.
The four children being educated in Herm will attend Vauvert Primary School in Guernsey full-time from September.
Former students previously said the decision was "heart-breaking" and they felt "really sorry" for the current pupils.
Children starting from age five will trial travelling daily between Herm and Guernsey by boat to get to the school for one academic year.
The school's head teacher Mary Carey said it had been a "very busy" end of term.
She said: "It feels quite surreal, and we're not really believing it at the moment to be honest.
"I suppose that's the best way to ensure that we have a good end of term and a good end of school. You know, we've been on trips, we were lucky enough to go to Jersey Zoo the other day, something I've promised them for a long time."
Mrs Carey said she was "grateful to have held such a unique position".
"You know when I first arrived, I had not a clue really... how to teach a variety of ages, abilities, just me in one room," she said.
She added her job was "brilliant", and "never boring".
'Loads of funny memories'
Nine-year-old Felicity has been at Herm School for five years.
She said: "It's a bit upsetting, but I mean, when we move to other schools, we're going to get confident, and we're going to make loads more friends."
Felicity said she would "really miss" Herm School.
"I love Mrs Carey as a teacher, she's really funny, and Megan, Eva and Grace, they're all my friends, and they're really funny too."
Felicity said she had "loads of funny memories" at the school, and said she was "sad" it was closing down.
Grace, another pupil at Herm School, said it was "a bit sad" the school was closing.
She said despite the closure, she was happy because she would make new memories at Vauvert Primary School.
"I like that Mrs Carey's been my teacher, I'm quite excited to have a new teacher as well though."
