'Beloved dad' dies three weeks after road collision
- Published
A "beloved dad, son, grandad and brother" has died three weeks after he was involved in a road crash.
Cambridgeshire Police said Mark Raftery, 49, of Elm, Wisbech, was involved in a car collision on the B1101 March Road at about 15:45 GMT on 8 December.
He was taken to Peterborough City Hospital with "serious injuries" and died on 28 December.
In a tribute, his family said he will be "sadly missed and will always be in our hearts.”
“Mark was the loudest in the room and always loved a laugh," his family said.
“He loved his cars and his family dearly and can now be with his dad and brother."
Det Sgt Craig Wheeler, of the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, said: "The victim has sadly died a few weeks after the collision and our thoughts are with his family at this time."
He appealed for witnesses, external and anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
A 30-year-old passenger in Mr Raftery's car, and a 50-year-old woman in the second vehicle, both sustained serious injuries.
