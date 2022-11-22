The trial heard Ms Kam believed she had been offered millions of pounds for the properties by Mr Al-Jundi, and that she intended to use the money to pay off a mortgage and purchase a property for her children.

Mr Glasgow told jurors the deception reached its conclusion on 26 July 2021 when Ms Kam arrived at her house in Barnet expecting to finalise the sale of the property.

She was with the two defendants for about 20 minutes, and while both men were seen leaving the address she never reappeared, the court was told.

"Louise Kam must have been killed that same afternoon and whilst she was at the address, because she was never seen alive again," Mr Glasgow alleged.

Later that afternoon, Mr Al-Jundi began to use Ms Kam's mobile to send messages to her friends and family pretending she had gone on holiday, the Old Bailey was told.

"Little did those closest to her realise that when they were replying to those messages, Louise Kam was already dead," Mr Glasgow said.

"She had been strangled, her body dumped unceremoniously in a rubbish bin, and a plan was afoot to conceal her murder and plunder her life savings," he told the court.