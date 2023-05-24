After it was found that his dismissal was unfair, Mr Ross said he felt "vindicated".

"Justice has been done," he said.

"For a person already suffering depression, it has been a very challenging period.

"I’m looking forward to putting it behind me and getting on with the rest of my life."

Before the fitness test, Mr Moss had been based at Newcastle-under-Lyme Fire Station and had been put on a training programme to help him pass the fitness test.

The judgement said Mr Moss was not dismissed because he had taken part in trade union activities, but for capability reasons.

"His dismissal for that reason was unfair," the judgement read. "His complaint of unfair dismissal is therefore well-founded."

A remedy for Mr Moss's unfair dismissal will be considered at a later date.