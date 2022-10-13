Dangerous driving charge after crash
A man has been charged with dangerous driving and assaulting an emergency worker after a two-vehicle crash in Leicester.
The collision, which involved a Mercedes van and a white Vauxhall Astra, happened on Narborough Road on Monday.
A 39-year-old man has been charged with ABH, dangerous driving and two counts of assault of an emergency worker.
He is due to appear before Leicester magistrates later.
