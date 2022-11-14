Hedge shielding building site removed during holiday
A resident has spoken of her anger after a hedge shielding her from a building site was removed while she was on holiday.
Jeannette Reid now has a view from her front window of the 135 homes being built in Desborough, Northamptonshire.
Developer Avant Homes said the hedge was within its site boudary and it had been replaced with mesh fencing, which was "in accordance with the approved planning permission".
North Northamptonshire Council said it was investigating but could not comment further.
Mrs Reid told BBC Radio Northampton: "I've lived here for nearly 22 years and the hedge was part of the view.
"I cried when they started to take it down, which was just before I went away."
She said while she was on holiday her next-door neighbour sent her a message telling her the 20ft (6m) high hedge had been taken down.
A spokesperson for Avant Homes said the temporary mesh fencing was "within our boundary to protect a newt barrier, which runs along the edge of the site, from construction works".
"In line with our planning approval, a permanent fence will later be installed along the legal boundary of the site," it said.
North Northamptonshire Council said in a statement: "This is a live enforcement investigation by the council’s planning enforcement team.
"Under the circumstances, it would not be appropriate to make further comment, as the council would not wish to prejudice the investigation."
