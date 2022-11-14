A﻿ resident has spoken of her anger after a hedge shielding her from a building site was removed while she was on holiday.

J﻿eannette Reid now has a view from her front window of the 135 homes being built in Desborough, Northamptonshire.

Developer Avant Homes said the hedge was within its site boudary and it had been replaced with mesh fencing, which was "in accordance with the approved planning permission".

N﻿orth Northamptonshire Council said it was investigating but could not comment further.