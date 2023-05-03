A chef who groomed and sexually abused an 11-year-old girl while working in a restaurant more than 25 years ago has been jailed for five years.

Paul Betts, 50, was convicted of a variety of child sexual abuse offences at an earlier hearing in Manchester Crown Court.

Greater Manchester Police said Betts, committed the offences in Gorton, Manchester, between 1996-97.

He was also placed on the sex offender's register for life.