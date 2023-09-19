High winds forecast forces ferry cancellations
High-speed ferry sailings for Wednesday between the Channel Islands, St Malo and Poole have been cancelled after extreme weather was forecast.
Operator Condor Ferries made the decision because of expected high wind speeds and high waves.
It said tickets had been "transferred to alternative services and passengers will be notified with new details".
It also said there was no need to contact the firm "if this change is acceptable".
Anyone who wanted to make changes could get in contact, but "phone lines may be busy during this time - please only call if your query is urgent".
"We are very sorry for the inconvenience this may cause to your travel plans," the firm added.
An additional service on the Poole route would sail on Thursday, it confirmed.
