A troubled NHS trust is facing fresh concerns about the standard of care offered at its hospitals, according to reports.

An independent review into East Kent NHS Hospitals Trust in October 2022 found up to 45 babies might have survived had they received better care.

Now NHS bosses in Kent and Medway are highlighting "serious" concerns which extend beyond their maternity departments, the Health Service Journal has reported, external

A spokesperson for the area's integrated care board (ICB) said they will continue to work with the trust to address concerns raised.