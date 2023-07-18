A roadmap which sets out how Jersey is reducing its greenhouse gas emissions is making good progress, the government has said.

The Carbon Neutral Roadmap aims to make Jersey net zero by 2050 in line with the Paris Agreement.

The Government of Jersey said it had committed to spend £23m from the Climate Emergency Fund over the first four years from 2022 to 2025.

Deputy Hilary Jeune, the minister for energy and climate change, said the task ahead "remains huge", and the island would "need to work together to meet our incredibly ambitious emissions reduction targets".