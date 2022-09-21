A chip shop owner has called the government's energy support package "a godsend" and said it would save him at least £10,000 this year.

Keith Montgomery, who runs Monty's Fish and Chip Shop in Leek, Staffordshire, said his energy cost had been due to rise from £5,000 to £25,000.

"It is an extraordinarily generous package," he said.

The scheme will see wholesale gas and electricity prices fixed for companies for six months from 1 October.

With his electricity contract for the chip shop due to run out at the end of December, Mr Montgomery said he had been facing a massive rise.

"It is going to go up threefold - I was capped at threefold. It is a strange situation where you are happy your electricity cost is only going to go up three times instead of five times," he said.

He said the chip shop had not been facing closure but a tough few months before the government's announcement.

"If you are a small business, you have got to be happy about this," he added.

"Someone is going to have to pay, probably small businesses, in the future but it means the small businesses can survive now for at least six months."

"﻿The Treasury will be able to claw some back from existing businesses as opposed to not being able to claw anything back from businesses which have gone bust."

