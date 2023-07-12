In photos: Twelfth of July parades take place
At a glance
The annual Twelfth of July parades are organised by the Orange Order
They celebrate the Battle of the Boyne, when William of Orange defeated the Catholic King James II in 1690
The highlight event for the Orange Order, the parades attract thousands of people
The Twelfth is also celebrated in the Republic of Ireland, New Zealand, Australia and the United States, to name a few
