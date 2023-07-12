In photos: Twelfth of July parades take place

  1. Band members at Belfast Twelfth with drum above their heads
    PA Media

    Band members did not let the rather wet weather dampen their mood

At a glance

  • The annual Twelfth of July parades are organised by the Orange Order

  • They celebrate the Battle of the Boyne, when William of Orange defeated the Catholic King James II in 1690

  • The highlight event for the Orange Order, the parades attract thousands of people

  • The Twelfth is also celebrated in the Republic of Ireland, New Zealand, Australia and the United States, to name a few