Image gallery

Image source, PA Media Image caption, Band members did not let the rather wet weather dampen their mood Image source, Pacemaker Image caption, Hundreds of people gathered on Donegall Place in Belfast to watch the procession Image caption, Spectators stood out on Bedford Street in Belfast hoping for a good view Image caption, Garrison led the parade in Ballinamallard, County Fermanagh, with a new banner which arrived last week just in time for the Twelfth Image caption, Orangemen held a remembrance service at the Cenotaph before the main Belfast parade Image caption, Spectators lined the streets and many were suitably dressed for the occasion Image caption, The bands kept spirits high with their displays Image caption, Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris attended the parade in Lurgan, County Armagh Image caption, Red, white and blue ticker tape lined the route for some marchers Image caption, Both the old and young gathered to watch the parade in Coleraine

