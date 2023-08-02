Motorcyclist seriously injured in Devon crash

Devon & Cornwall police car

A man in his 70s has been seriously injured in a crash

A motorcyclist in his 70s has sustained life-changing injuries following a crash in Devon, police have said.

Officers were called to Tuell Down Cross in Lamerton, Tavistock at about 13:10 BST on Tuesday after a crash between a blue Peugeot 406 and a red Ducati motorcycle.

The man from Newton Abbot was airlifted to Derriford Hospital, and the road was closed for five hours while collision investigation work took place.

Police said a black BMW was also damaged, and are appealing for witnesses to come forward

Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links