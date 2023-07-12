Two footballers at same club die months apart
A football club in Kent has been left devastated after two of its players died in road traffic incidents within a year of each other.
Maidstone United Raiders player Charles Bolt died in a crash on the A249 near Stockbury on 12 June.
It came eight months after the death of fellow player Reece van Sertima, who was hit by a lorry on the A228 in Snodland last October.
Lorraine Humm, head of disability at the club, said: “Their deaths have had a massive impact on all, and we feel deeply sad for their families and friends, and our Raiders family.”
Established in 2004, Maidstone United Raiders claims to be the largest disability club in the county, with 20 men’s, women’s and junior teams.
Charles and Reece, both 20, had together played for the club for 12 years, Ms Humm said.
“Reece and Charles will always be a massive part of our club and its history,” she said.
“I’ve been on their football journeys and I'm immensely proud of the men they became, overcoming many challenges in their lives, which is a credit to their family and support from all within our club.”
The last game Charles played for the club was a memorial match in memory of Reece, in which he captained the side and won man of the match.
“Charles helped us raise £5,000 in Reece’s memory, which we used to have Reece’s initials put on the kit in his memory,” Ms Humm said.
“We have very fond memories of both and have had a memorial brick put up for Reece and will do for Charles.
“They were both very committed players to Maidstone United Raiders, and both were fantastic footballers and great characters. They will be dearly missed, but never forgotten.”
Both players were involved in the club's under-16 title winning squad two years running, before joining the men’s side and becoming champions in the Gold Premier Division of the Kent Disability League.
