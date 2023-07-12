A football club in Kent has been left devastated after two of its players died in road traffic incidents within a year of each other.

Maidstone United Raiders player Charles Bolt died in a crash on the A249 near Stockbury on 12 June.

It came eight months after the death of fellow player Reece van Sertima, who was hit by a lorry on the A228 in Snodland last October.

Lorraine Humm, head of disability at the club, said: “Their deaths have had a massive impact on all, and we feel deeply sad for their families and friends, and our Raiders family.”