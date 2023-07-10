RTÉ executive board stood down after payment scandal

An audit of the organisation's finances found Ryan Tubridy was paid €345,000 (£296,800) more than was declared publicly between 2017 and 2022.

Mr Bakhurst takes over from former director general Dee Forbes, who resigned on 26 June.

In the all-staff email, Mr Bakhurst said under his leadership the broadcaster and its leadership team would be "dedicated to working closely with staff".

Mr Bakhurst said he was committed delivering a public service to be proud of.

Details of the interim leadership team will be shared later on Monday.

He added salaries of the broadcaster's executive and interim leadership team will be published alongside the earnings of RTÉ's ten highest paid presenters beginning with the Annual Report 2023.

Mr Bakhurst is also due to appear before the Public Accounts Committee on Thursday.