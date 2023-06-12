Crews tackle grassland blaze at beauty spot
At a glance
Firefighters have been at the scene of a large fire at a Cheshire beauty spot.
Crews were deployed to The Cloud near Congleton just before 02:30 BST.
A large amount of grassland was affected by the blaze and firefighters worked through the night to contain the flames.
The Cloud is a steep hill offering panoramic views of the Cheshire Plain which is popular with walkers and mountain bikers.
Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service deployed fire engines from Congleton, Macclesfield, Sandbach, Holmes Chapel, Bollington and Poynton.
It said the fire was extinguished by 10:15 BST, with crews remaining at the scene until 13:00 BST to monitor hotspots.
The fire is believed to have been started accidentally.