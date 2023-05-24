Almost half of vans registered in outer London do not comply with the Ultra Low Emission Zone, according to new figures.

The data, which shows 49% of light goods vehicles registered to addresses in outer London are not compliant, is from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders and was released following a Freedom of Information request by the BBC to Transport for London (TfL).

However, City Hall says the data is unreliable and that its preferred method - using cameras to record vehicles seen driving - shows 80% of vans are compliant on an average day.

TfL commissioner Andy Lord defended the method of gauging compliance via camera data.

Last week, Labour's London mayor, Sadiq Khan, clashed with Conservative members of the London Assembly, who claimed he had been exaggerating how many cars were already compliant.