Half of outer London vans not fit for ULEZ - data
At a glance
New figures suggest 49% of vans in outer London are not ULEZ compliant
City Hall says disputes the figure, saying 80% of vans are compliant
ULEZ is set to be expanded to cover all of London from August
Some individuals and small business have expressed concerns about being able to afford a new compliant vehicle
Almost half of vans registered in outer London do not comply with the Ultra Low Emission Zone, according to new figures.
The data, which shows 49% of light goods vehicles registered to addresses in outer London are not compliant, is from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders and was released following a Freedom of Information request by the BBC to Transport for London (TfL).
However, City Hall says the data is unreliable and that its preferred method - using cameras to record vehicles seen driving - shows 80% of vans are compliant on an average day.
TfL commissioner Andy Lord defended the method of gauging compliance via camera data.
Last week, Labour's London mayor, Sadiq Khan, clashed with Conservative members of the London Assembly, who claimed he had been exaggerating how many cars were already compliant.
TfL has not released the exact number of non-compliant vans, only a percentage.
But, given there are about 160,000 light goods vehicles registered in outer London, both private and company-owned, it suggests close to 80,000 do not meet ULEZ emissions standards.
Matt Jaffa, of the Federation of Small Businesses, said the mayor needed to give small firms a “year’s grace” from the charge to "help them through this difficult time".
“We were shocked. The figures are worrying and unexpected," Mr Jaffa continued.
“What we need to see now is the mayor supporting small businesses."
'Nothing wrong with my van'
Darren Mudie runs Modern Scooters, in New Malden, and uses his 10-year-old diesel van to transport his scooters.
“It’s not worth me applying for the scrappage scheme," he says.
“There’s nothing wrong with my van. It’s done 50,000 miles. It’s worth about £6,000.
“I would get £5,000 from scrappage but a replacement van would cost about £18,000. I can’t afford that.
“We’ve had no time to plan. I can’t believe it’s being introduced when 67% of people said they didn’t want it in the consultation.”
Access to the scrappage scheme is open to sole traders and businesses with fewer than 10 staff.
To scrap a van, £5,000 is available, while £7,500 is being offered if it is traded in for an electric vehicle.
There is also up to £5,000 available if it is possible to retrofit your van.
The mayor and TfL say the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders figures exaggerate the rate of non-compliance, and that many vehicles could be registered in London but not driven in London.
TfL's Mr Lord added: "We are seeing the volume of vans increasing which are compliant.
"We have also seen a good number of applications for van owners and small businesses.
“I expect that compliance to increase and the number which aren’t compliant to reduce.
“The scheme is really delivering what it was designed to do.”
He was asked whether it was difficult for people to believe TfL when it would not give more details on its preferred data, nor the number of cameras recording non-compliant vehicles.
“The focus is making sure we have a system which is reliable and enables us to get good information so we can ensure those using the scheme are compliant.”
A mayor of London spokesman said camera data was the best way to assess vans driving regularly in the zone.
“The 2022 Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) data includes vehicles registered but not necessarily kept or driven in London, including vehicle fleets registered to business addresses.
“The mayor has provided significant sums to support van owners, with more than 5,000 scrappage grants given to van owners as part of his previous scrappage scheme.
“The current scheme, which opened at the end of January this year, has seen a strong uptake from van owners with more than £13.5m already committed to them.”
