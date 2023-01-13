A number of public meetings are set to be held to discuss the possibility of a Mayor for Cornwall and a new devolution deal for the county.

Cornwall Council has agreed in principle to the deal which would provide new powers and funding for Cornwall.

The Government has said if it wants the devolution deal, Cornwall Council would have to change its structure and elect a Mayor, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) reported.

Currently the leader of Cornwall Council is selected by councillors who have been elected across the region.

Under the new system residents in Cornwall would be able to choose who would be the Mayor for Cornwall and the figurehead of Cornwall Council.

Supporters say that this would help Cornwall but critics say it is unnecessary, costly and could place too much power with one person.

If Cornwall Council does approve the deal and to having an elected mayor the first elections would take place in 2024

All the meetings will start at 18:30 GMT across the county on different dates.

More information about the proposals and all of the times and locations for the meetings is available on the devolution deal website, external.