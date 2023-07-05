Ireland's policing watchdog is to investigate whether there was a "criminal element" by gardaí (Irish police) after a Londonderry woman was killed in County Donegal.

Rebecca Browne, 21, from the Galliagh area of Derry, was killed after being hit by a Garda patrol car in Ludden, near Buncrana, in May 21.

The collision had already been referred to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) to determine if the actions of the Gardaí had amounted to a breach of discipline.

But a new investigation will examine whether the actions of gardaí were criminal in nature.