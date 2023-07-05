Family want answers on death of woman hit by police
Ireland's policing watchdog is to investigate whether there was a "criminal element" by gardaí (Irish police) after a Londonderry woman was killed in County Donegal.
Rebecca Browne, 21, from the Galliagh area of Derry, was killed after being hit by a Garda patrol car in Ludden, near Buncrana, in May 21.
But a new investigation will examine whether the actions of gardaí were criminal in nature.
'Miss our daughter dearly'
A law firm representing Ms Browne's family said they wanted the circumstances of the 21-year-old's death to be investigated rigorously.
They said: “We will continue to work closely with the family to ensure a full and proper investigation is carried out."
Ms Browne's mother said she was pleased to hear the investigation was being taken seriously by the police ombudsman.
“We are eager to find out what occurred on the night of Rebecca’s death," Rachel Lynn Smith said.
"We miss our daughter dearly and can only hope that justice will be served.”
An Garda Síochána has been approached by BBC News NI for comment.