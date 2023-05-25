County Meath: Woman charged with murder of two men in 2014
A 43-year-old woman has been charged with the murder of 32-year-old Eoin O'Connor and 33-year-old Anthony Keegan in County Meath nine years ago.
Ruth Lawrence, with an address at Ross, Mountnugent in County Meath was brought before a special sitting of Trim District Court on Thursday evening.
She had been extradited to Ireland from South Africa.
A detective gave evidence that Ms Lawrence was arrested at Dublin Airport at 17:15 local time.
Det Flynn told the court that she was brought to Trim Garda Station where he charged her with the murder of Mr Keegan and Mr O'Connor on an unknown date between 22 April and 26 May 2014.
He said that he cautioned Ms Lawrence and she did not reply.
Ms Lawrence's lawyer applied for legal aid on behalf of her client.
The judge granted the application.
Ms Lawrence was remanded in custody and will appear in the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin via video link on 30 May.