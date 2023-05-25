A 43-year-old woman has been charged with the murder of 32-year-old Eoin O'Connor and 33-year-old Anthony Keegan in County Meath nine years ago.

Ruth Lawrence, with an address at Ross, Mountnugent in County Meath was brought before a special sitting of Trim District Court on Thursday evening.

She had been extradited to Ireland from South Africa.

A detective gave evidence that Ms Lawrence was arrested at Dublin Airport at 17:15 local time.

Det Flynn told the court that she was brought to Trim Garda Station where he charged her with the murder of Mr Keegan and Mr O'Connor on an unknown date between 22 April and 26 May 2014.