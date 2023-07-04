Mourners wear purple at funeral of baby hit by car
Mourners have said a final farewell to a baby girl with "a life full of love" who died after being hit by a car outside a hospital.
The funeral for eight-month-old Mabli Cariad Hall was held at Noddfa Newydd Baptist Church in Tonna, Neath Port Talbot.
Many wore purple items of clothing, such as ties and scarfs, at the request of her family.
"I love you to the moon and back," her sister Efa said at the service.
Mabli was hit by a car outside Withybush Hospital on 21 June in Pembrokeshire and died at Bristol Children's Hospital four days later.
She was airlifted to Cardiff after being struck.
The driver of the white BMW involved suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital, alongside their passenger and another pedestrian who was also hit.
In a tribute read by the minister at the funeral, Mabli's father Rob Hall said she was the "apple of the whole family's eye".
Cariad translates as love in Welsh, and her father said: "Cariad by name, Cariad by nature. She had a life full of love".
Tonna Male Voice Choir sang the final hymn of the service, Abide with Me. Mabli’s coffin was brought out of the church to the song You’ll Never Walk Alone.
Mabli was "beautiful, smiley and happy", family friend Sinéad Morris previously said in a tribute.
In another earlier tribute her parents Rob and Gwen said that Mabli was "adored" by her five siblings, adding: "We are absolutely heartbroken."
At the service, the family thanked the medical staff at Withybush Hospital and the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, and the staff and chaplains at Bristol Royal Hospital for Children.
"We know that they did everything possible for Mabli," they said.
They also thanked Dyfed-Powys Police for "their continuing support and guidance" and the minister, deacons and members of Noddfa Newydd chapel where the funeral was held.
They said they were "incredibly touched by the generosity" of Tonna Rugby Club, which organised the wake, and Tonna Male Voice Choir.
"We are so lucky to be associated with such a warm-hearted community at this time," they said.
Finally, they said the support of family and friends and all those who attended the funeral was "invaluable".