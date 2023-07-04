Mourners have said a final farewell to a baby girl with "a life full of love" who died after being hit by a car outside a hospital.

The funeral for eight-month-old Mabli Cariad Hall was held at Noddfa Newydd Baptist Church in Tonna, Neath Port Talbot.

Many wore purple items of clothing, such as ties and scarfs, at the request of her family.

"I love you to the moon and back," her sister Efa said at the service.