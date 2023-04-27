Farmers are helping conservationists to revert unproductive fields to chalk grassland in an attempt to revive a species of moth only found in East Kent.

The black-veined moth was on the verge of extinction in 1995 and was only visible in two fields.

Since then, a project to revive the species was launched and volunteers are helping conservationists monitor progress.

As a result, black-veined moths are now present in 24 fields in the area.